Sakat Chauth 2022: Puja Muhurat, Mantra, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Sakat Chauth 2022 is being celebrated across the country today. The devotees are observing a fast today to guard their children and family against all the troubles in life.

Sakat Chauth is celebrated on Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha of Magha month as it is believed that the Lord Ganesha worshiped and observed a nirjala fast on this day.

Sakat Chauth or Tilkut Chauth’s shubh muhurat starts early in the morning and will remain until 03:06 PM, followed by Shobhan Yog. The devotees will worship Lord Ganesha to increase happiness and fortune in our lives.

Here is the shubh muhurat, mantra, katha and moon rising time:

As per Hindu calendar, Magha Krishna Chaturthi will start at 08:51 am today and remain until 09:14 am tomorrow, January 22.

On January 21, Magha nakshatra will remain until 09:43 am. So you are advised to worship after 09:43 in the morning to bring good luck to your life. The shubh muhurat to start any auspicious work is from 12:11 pm to 12:54 pm.

The moonrise time is 09:00 PM. After worshipping the moon, offer water and prasad before eating Parana.

As per Hindu mythology, Ganesh Mantra is recited for Sakat Chauth Puja. The ganesh mantra Om Gan Ganapataye Namah, Shri Ganesha Namah, Om Vakratundaya Namah, Om Ekadantay Vidmahe Vakratundaya Dhimahi Tanno Dantih Prachodayat will be sung by the devotees to seek blessing of Lord Ganesha.

As per the Sakat Chauth vrat story, it is said that a potter lived in the kingdom of King Harishchandra and his earthen pots were not cooked properly in the fire, due to which he could not sell his pots. He then went to a priest and shared his problem with him. The priest advised him to put some utensils in the water and worship a child while making pots. It solved his problem and the day was called Sakat Chauth. So it is believed that this vrat is observed for the protection of children by worshipping Ganesh ji. After that day, mothers started observing a Sakat Chauth fast for the safety of their children.

