Sakat Chauth Vrat 2023: Date, Moonrise Time, And Significance

The first Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat of the new year is known as Sakat Chauth Vrat. It is observed every year on Chaturthi tithi of Krishna paksha of Magh month. This is a popular Hindu festival and on this day, women observe fast for their children’s long life. They offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. This year, Sakat Chauth Vrat will be observed on January 10, Tuesday.

Sakat Chauth Date and Time:

It will begin on January 10, 2023, at 12:09 PM and end on January 11, Wednesday, at 02:31 PM.

Sakat Chauth Vrat 2023 Puja Muhurta:

January 10, from 09:52 in the morning to 01:47 in the afternoon is a good time for prayer. Meanwhile, the Labh-Unnati Muhurta is from 11:10 am to 12:29 pm and Amrit-Sarvottam Muhurta is from 12:29 pm to 01:47 pm. Worshipping Ganesha during this Muhurta will bring progress in life.

Sakat Chauth Vrat 2023 Moonrise Time:

On the day of the Sakat Chauth fast, Arghya is offered to the moon in and it is worshipped. On this day the moon will rise at 08:41 pm. During this time, the moon will be worshipped, and after that, the fast is completed by Parana.

Significance:

By observing the fast of Sakat Chauth and with the blessings of Lord Ganesha, all the troubles of children go away. The vrat also removes the obstacles from your work. Sakat Chauth is mainly celebrated in North India.

However, On January 19, the Sakat Chauth fast of Bhadra will begin at 07:15 in the morning and will end at 12:09 in the afternoon.

