English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salary Hike Correlated To Ease Of Falling Asleep: Survey
Having trouble sleeping?
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Eva-Katalin/ Istock.com)
Having trouble sleeping? Your salary might be one of the reasons behind it.
There is a direct correlation between increasing salary and ease of falling asleep, according to a survey.
The India Sleep and Wellness survey released ahead of the World Sleep Day, was commissioned by Sunday Mattresses and was conducted among 345 working professionals above the age of 25, read a statement.
The survey, conducted across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, indicates that there is also a direct correlation between productivity and sleep.
Over two-thirds of the sound sleepers believe they are 100 percent productive at work. whereas more than half of those who reported getting insufficient sleep believed they were only 75 percent (or less) productive.
People below the age group of 30 sleep better compared to those who are older. Adults over 30 are twice as likely to have sleep-related problems and adults over 45 years are three times more likely to have sleep-related issues.
Almost 40 percent of people use an alarm to wake up. This is significantly high in Mumbai where 50 percent of the respondents use an alarm on a daily basis.
People in Bengaluru go to bed the earliest (between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.), whereas Mumbai has the highest proportion of night owls who sleep after midnight. Bengaluru also has a better record of falling asleep as compared to Delhi and Mumbai and this is mainly attributed to relatively lower noise levels.
The research demonstrates that people who eat less than two hours before going to sleep are 50 percent more likely to have sleep-related issues.
Also Watch
There is a direct correlation between increasing salary and ease of falling asleep, according to a survey.
The India Sleep and Wellness survey released ahead of the World Sleep Day, was commissioned by Sunday Mattresses and was conducted among 345 working professionals above the age of 25, read a statement.
The survey, conducted across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, indicates that there is also a direct correlation between productivity and sleep.
Over two-thirds of the sound sleepers believe they are 100 percent productive at work. whereas more than half of those who reported getting insufficient sleep believed they were only 75 percent (or less) productive.
People below the age group of 30 sleep better compared to those who are older. Adults over 30 are twice as likely to have sleep-related problems and adults over 45 years are three times more likely to have sleep-related issues.
Almost 40 percent of people use an alarm to wake up. This is significantly high in Mumbai where 50 percent of the respondents use an alarm on a daily basis.
People in Bengaluru go to bed the earliest (between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.), whereas Mumbai has the highest proportion of night owls who sleep after midnight. Bengaluru also has a better record of falling asleep as compared to Delhi and Mumbai and this is mainly attributed to relatively lower noise levels.
The research demonstrates that people who eat less than two hours before going to sleep are 50 percent more likely to have sleep-related issues.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Healthy Salad Tips That Aren't Boring
- Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline Fernandez Gives an Edgy Makeover to Madhuri Dixit's Mohini in Baaghi 2
- Rihanna Boycotts Snapchat After App's Offensive Ad On Chris Brown Domestic Abuse Case
- AIFW AW '18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga
- MS Dhoni Will Give You Challenges and Freedom to Evolve: L Balaji