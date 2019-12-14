Sally Field Arrested at Jane Fonda's Climate Protest
Actress Sally Field was the latest star to join actress Jane Fonda's weekly climate protests.
She left Friday's rainy demonstration in front of the Capitol in plastic cable tie handcuffs, cnn.com.
Publicist Heidi Schaeffer confirmed the actress was arrested. US Capitol Police say 26 adults were arrested.
In what she said was an unrehearsed speech, Field urged attendees of Fire Drill Fridays, Fonda's name for the Washington protests, to get out of their comfort zones and embrace drastic change to protect the environment.
"I am a mother, I am a grandmother. The time is now. We cannot sit back in our comfort zones, on our couches, and wonder, 'What can we do?'," Field said in a speech shared by Fire Drill Fridays Twitter account.
Footage shows police escorting Field away from the steps of the Capitol to cheers.
Field joined Winona LaDuke, an American environmentalist who protested the Dakota Access Pipeline, and Fonda for the 10th week of protests.
Previous demonstrations have seen actresses such as Kyra Sedgwick and Diane Lane and Ben & Jerry's co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield join Fonda in Washington.
