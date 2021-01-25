Salma Hayek Looks Fiery Hot in a Red Monokini, See Pic

At 54, age is just a number for Salma Hayek. The Hollywood star continues to grab 'em by the eyeballs' on social media, scorching in a fiery red monokini in her new Instagram post.

In the image, Salma relaxes in an over-water hammock flaunting her curves in swimsuit and accentuating the impact with designer shades.

"#sundayvibes," Salma captioned the image.

The actress had recently shared a precious throwback from the premier of her 1999 film Wild Wild West. "#tbt - this picture is from the premiere of Wild Wild West @salmahayekfan commented “wild wild waist” before I was pregnant and with a corset," she captioned the image.

Salma will be next seen in The Hitman's Wife' Bodyguard with Samuel L Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. She recently shared a still from the movie and said that she pulled off a lot of stunts for the film. "Never let anyone tell you you are too old. Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever," she captioned the image.

Salma will also be seen in The Eternals, which also stars Angelina Jolie, Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee.

The film is about beings with superpowers called The Celestials, and their villainous adversaries, The Deviants, in a war set millions of years ago.