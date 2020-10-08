Salma Hayek Says She Meditates with Focus on Goddess Laxmi to Connect with Her Inner Beauty

Mexican American actress Salma Hayek, who is popular for her portrayal of the Mexican poet Frida Kahlo in the 2002 movie Frida, has shared that she is a devotee of Hindu goddess Laxmi. Taking to Twitter, Salma shared the picture of goddess Laxmi, saying that when she wants to connect with her inner beauty, and starts meditation focussing on goddess Laxmi. She also wrote the same line in Spanish and used the hashtags — #innerbeauty, #hinduism and #lakshmi.

When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi.Cuando quiero conectarme con mi belleza interior, comienzo mi meditación enfocándome en la diosa Lakshmi.#innerbeauty#hinduism#lakshmi pic.twitter.com/0gfNm5HDFO — Salma Hayek (@salmahayek) October 7, 2020

Salma's father is a Lebanese Mexican, while her mother is Spanish Mexican. Salma was raised a Catholic Christian but revealed in a 2014 interview that although she is a spiritual person, she does not subscribe to any religion.

Reactions started pouring in to Salma’s tweet as soon as she shared it. Predictably, most reactions were of the people who follow Hinduism and were delighted to see Salma share her feelings about goddess Laxmi.

A user thanked her for the tweet and said that she hoped this will help dispel anti-Hindu bigotry in the United States of America.

Thank you so much for this tweet Salma! You are awesome! 🙏🏼I hope this tweet will help dispel the disturbing rise of #Hinduphobia & anti-Hindu bigotry in the U.S. #HinduAmericanVoices — Sheenie Ambardar, M.D. (@DrAmbardar) October 8, 2020

Another user said, “You are following the world’s most ancient and continuous dharma on the planet earth! Really proud.”

You are following the world’s most ancient and continuous dharma on the planet earth!Really proud — Dharmic People (@DharmicPeople) October 8, 2020

A user named Dolli said that Salma's post was a beautiful thing for her to see early morning. “Thanks for understanding the ultimate bliss of being a Hindu,” she said.

WOW.....This is such a beautiful thing to see early morning 🙏......thanks for understanding the ultimate bliss of being a Hindu ❤️ — Dolli (@desh_bhkt) October 8, 2020

Salma’s tweet has received almost 25,000 likes and over 6,700 retweets.

The 54-year-old actor has starred in several movies since she started her acting career in the year 1988. She is also a humanitarian and works to raise awareness about the causes she believes in. She travelled to Lebanon to raise awareness and money for the needs of the Syrian refugees.

Joining the MeToo movement against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is now jailed for sexual assault, Salma Hayek wrote an op-ed in The New York Times in December 2017, sharing how the man was her ‘monster’ and harassed her.