Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Salma Hayek Says She Meditates with Focus on Goddess Laxmi to Connect with Her Inner Beauty

Actress Salma Hayek shared a picture of Goddess Laxmi, saying that when she wants to connect with her inner beauty she meditates with the Hindu goddess in mind.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 8, 2020, 4:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Salma Hayek Says She Meditates with Focus on Goddess Laxmi to Connect with Her Inner Beauty
Actress Salma Hayek shared a picture of Goddess Laxmi, saying that when she wants to connect with her inner beauty she meditates with the Hindu goddess in mind.

Mexican American actress Salma Hayek, who is popular for her portrayal of the Mexican poet Frida Kahlo in the 2002 movie Frida, has shared that she is a devotee of Hindu goddess Laxmi. Taking to Twitter, Salma shared the picture of goddess Laxmi, saying that when she wants to connect with her inner beauty, and starts meditation focussing on goddess Laxmi. She also wrote the same line in Spanish and used the hashtags — #innerbeauty, #hinduism and #lakshmi.

Salma's father is a Lebanese Mexican, while her mother is Spanish Mexican. Salma was raised a Catholic Christian but revealed in a 2014 interview that although she is a spiritual person, she does not subscribe to any religion.

Reactions started pouring in to Salma’s tweet as soon as she shared it. Predictably, most reactions were of the people who follow Hinduism and were delighted to see Salma share her feelings about goddess Laxmi.

A user thanked her for the tweet and said that she hoped this will help dispel anti-Hindu bigotry in the United States of America.

Another user said, “You are following the world’s most ancient and continuous dharma on the planet earth! Really proud.”

A user named Dolli said that Salma's post was a beautiful thing for her to see early morning. “Thanks for understanding the ultimate bliss of being a Hindu,” she said.

Salma’s tweet has received almost 25,000 likes and over 6,700 retweets.

The 54-year-old actor has starred in several movies since she started her acting career in the year 1988. She is also a humanitarian and works to raise awareness about the causes she believes in. She travelled to Lebanon to raise awareness and money for the needs of the Syrian refugees.

Joining the MeToo movement against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is now jailed for sexual assault, Salma Hayek wrote an op-ed in The New York Times in December 2017, sharing how the man was her ‘monster’ and harassed her.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading