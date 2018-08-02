Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Rule the Runway at Manish Malhotra Show; See Pics and Video

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif set the runway ablaze as they turned showstoppers for one of Bollywood’s favourite designers, Manish Malhotra, who presented his bridal couture collection at his show Zween in Mumbai on Wednesday.Inspired by the Indo-Persian era, the show was also a celebration of Manish’s eponymous label completing 13 years as an established brand.Having worked as co-stars in several films including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Yuvraj, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the two stars, who will be next seen in Bharat, a remake of South Korean movie Ode to My Father, were Manish's first choice as showstoppers given the on-screen and off-screen rapport and chemistry both Salman and Katrina share.Katrina replaced Priyanka Chopra after the latter's abrupt exit from the film for 'a very special reason', as tweeted by director Ali Abbas Zafar.While Manish's show was expected to be all about glitz, glamour and grandeur, it was Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan who stole the show as they sashayed down the runway, casting a spell on onlookers with their off-screen sizzling chemistry and charm.Dressed in a beige bridal lehenga with intricate silver embroidery and a cape that doubled as a dupatta, Katrina exuded elegance and epitomised regality as she took to the runway. The actress rounded off her look with dewy, nude makeup, statement earrings and hair styled in waves.Katrina Kaif walks the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra during the Zween show in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif set the runway ablaze as they turned showstoppers for one of Bollywood’s favourite designers, Manish Malhotra, who presented his bridal couture collection at his show Zween in Mumbai on August 1, 2018. (Image: Viral Bhayani)On the other hand, Salman looked regal in a black sherwani that featured ornate detail around the cuffs, shoulder and the front panel.Salman Khan displays a creation of fashion designer Manish Malhotra during the Zween show in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)Salman Khan looked regal in a black sherwani that featured ornate detail around the cuffs, shoulder and the front panel. (Image: Viral Bhayani)Salman Khan displays a creation of fashion designer Manish Malhotra during the Zween show in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)