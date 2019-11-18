Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Salman Khan Appeals Fitness Freaks Not to Use Steroids

Salman Khan, who gave major fitness goals to the youth and started the trend of having abs interacted with the media at the preview of Being Strong Fitness Equipment on Sunday in Mumbai.

IANS

Updated:November 18, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Salman Khan Appeals Fitness Freaks Not to Use Steroids
Salman Khan, who gave major fitness goals to the youth and started the trend of having abs interacted with the media at the preview of Being Strong Fitness Equipment on Sunday in Mumbai.

Salman Khan, who has inspired millions of people in the country to take up fitness with his muscular brawn, has urged fitness freaks not to use steroids, pointing out that such substances triggered off liver and kidney ailments besides causing other harmful effects to the body.

"Nowadays, there is a trend of taking steroids but it's really a wrong trend. I feel no one should use these. In fact, a lot of people misuse steroids, which is really bad for their bodies because you can damage your liver and kidney. There are a lot of people who have died doing exercises in the gym because of heart failure. So, it is not the right thing to do at all."

"I think protein shakes and supplements are good for your body but the kind of steroids people are consuming are very harmful. With those steroids, you can build your body but people can easily figure it's a body built by steroids and not naturally. That kind of body cannot last long," said Salman, while interacting with the media at the preview of Being Strong Fitness Equipment on Sunday in Mumbai.

Salman started a huge fitness revolution in India way back in 1998, after his shirtless avatar in the iconic song O oh jaane jaana in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya became a rage. Since then, youngsters especially have started hitting the gym to have a similar hunky frame.

Talking about timing of workouts for being fit and healthy, Salman said, "Whenever you get the time, you should do your workout. I get free time after lunch break or after dinner, in the morning or in between the shots. Whenever I get time, I exercise one body part. Sometimes, I exercise the stomach, chest or legs, because I don't have the time to spend an hour or two in the gym. Wherever I spot a small place, I start doing exercises. I think you need gym equipment to do your exercise but if it's not there, you can go for traditional forms of exercise."

Salman Khan will next be seen onscreen in the Prabhudheva-directed Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeepa. The film is slated to release on 20th December, 2019.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram