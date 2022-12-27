Salman Khan Birthday: Times Actor Proved That His Fashion Game is as Versatile as His Acting Craft

CHANGE LANGUAGE
By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 07:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: The actor has always been the one to set new trends in Bollywood with his sartorial choices, whether it is opting for middle-part hair or sporting accessories like bracelets or ear hoops, to going bare-chested

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SALMAN KHAN: Salman Khan is one of the most loved movie stars in the film industry. Apart from his par-excellence acting skills, Salman is known for his personality and great fashion sense. The actor has always been the one to set new trends in Bollywood with his sartorial choices, whether it is opting for middle-part hair for a movie character or sporting accessories like bracelets or ear hoops, to going bare-chested. His style statement has undergone a considerable change but each time, winning over the audience.

On the occasion of his birthday, here are a few times Salman Khan set trends throughout his career-

Blue Feroza Stone bracelet

Making accessories seem cool in men’s fashion wear is Salman Khan’s famous Blue Feroza Stone bracelet. The actor is always seen wearing this silver chain bracelet with a turquoise stone in the middle. This has served as an inspiration to many to don a similar piece.

Middle-parted hair

Tere Naam was not only famous for its tragic storyline, but also for Salman Khan’s middle-parted hair. His loyal fans admired everything Salman Khan did and soon his hairstyle was sported by many.

Shirtless

Remember Salman Khan’s shirtless scenes that drove his fandom into a frenzy? Well, he first went shirtless in his debut movie, Maine Pyaar Kiya. However, it was actually the movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya that made the audience go gaga over him. He has appeared shirtless in many other movies as well like Partner, Bodyguard, Ready, Dabangg, and Sultan.

Leather Jacket

Maine Pyaar Kiya is one of the most memorable movies of Salman Khan. The movie also introduced the trend of leather jackets with patches that Salman Khan wore and looked effortlessly stylish.

Earrings

Another accessory that Salman Khan made seem cool and trendy was when he sported earrings in the movie Yuvvraaj and then again in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Dabangg Sunglasses

The trend became viral right after the release of Salman Khan’s superhit movie Dabangg. He sported black aviators and added his own quirk to the character that instantly served as a style statement.

