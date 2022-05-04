Salman Khan Eid Bash: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill Dazzled In Stylish Indian Attires

Salman Khan’s Eid bash was hosted by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law actor Ayush Sharma at their residence in Mumbai. A starry affair, the celebration saw the who’s who of the Bollywood industry dressed to the nines.

From Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar to Kangana Ranaut, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, every celebrity looked resplendent in their respective ensembles. From sharara sets, embroidered kurta sets to a colour palette featuring shades of neon, ivory and black, every outfit was a celebration in itself.

Starting with the man of the hour, Salman Khan walked in dressed in a semi-formal black shirt and paired with ripped denim jeans. The hosts of the evening, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma adorned Indian outfits. While Arpita chose a black sharara with white embroidery placed all over the ensemble, Aayush picked a rust orange printed kurta set.

Ensembles in ivory and black enhanced with gold threadwork and motifs were the highlight of the evening. Kangana Ranaut was in her element looking fresh as a daisy in Gopi Vaid’s gharara set. The ensemble featured a georgette peplum top embellished at the yoke and also included a chiffon badla dupatta with embroidery.

Also seen wearing the ivory colour palette were celebrities Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Shanaya Kapoor. Shanaya Kapoor’s Manish Malhotra co-ord set featured tone-on-tone embroidery making it a chic and fun outfit to wear in this sweetling heat. The young star kid looked pretty in the monochromatic outfit and was accompanied by her dad Sanjay Kapoor.

Making most of the colour black, we spotted Deepika Padukone adorn a long loose kurta teamed with dhoti pants. The yoke and the back of the kurta top was embellished with gold embroidery giving it a royal and regal look. Deepika wore three-tiered chandbalis earrings and completed her look with black heels.

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted wearing a black salwar kameez paired with a tulle dupatta. The highlight of this simple silhouette was the gold embellishments on the kurta and dupatta. Actor Siddharth Malhotra looked charming in a Manish Malhotra black kurta featuring thread work. We also spotted Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat donning black outfits.

