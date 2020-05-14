Salman Khan Has an Important Message to Share Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Salman Khan on Wednesday took to Twitter to clarify that neither the actor nor his production is casting for films during the lockdown. Quashing such rumours, the actor posted a strong statement and warned of taking legal action if his name is used in an unauthorised manner.

“This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorised manner,” the statement read.

He captioned the post as, "Mat karo rumours pe trust.... #staysafe (sic)."

Meanwhile, Salman released his latest track, Tere Bina with Jacqueline Fernandez.

The video has been shot entirely in his panvel farm-house, where he is under lockdown with friends and family including the Drive actor. Salman had previously released another track called Pyaar Karona.

The song has been composed by Ajay Bhatia and written by Shabbir Ahmed.

Talking about the track and why he came up with during the lockdown, Salman said, “About seven weeks ago when we came to the farm, we didn’t know that we would be here under a lockdown. So, we wanted to keep ourselves busy, and that’s when we decided to do these songs.

