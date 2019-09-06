Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit Sizzle at IIFA 2019 Event; See Pics

For its 20th anniversary, the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) Awards are coming back home with a grand event on September 16 to 18 in Mumbai. The awards will be hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor and will be headlined by stars like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Sara Ali Khan. The event will mark the debut of Vicky and Sara.

The press conference for the award function was held in the city on Thursday and the main attraction was the presence of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit. The pictures that have surfaced after the event show Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sharing an adorable friendship on stage. The Bharat co-stars were seen enjoying a light moment on stage, which proves that from Ek Tha Tiger to Bharat, the actor's chemistry is strong on and off-screen.

Check out the photos and videos below,

Funny.moment from today's iifa press meet when Yogesh Lakhani came on the stage to join #madhuridixit #SalmanKhan #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

Madhuri Dixit also sizzled at the event in a sequinned, dark red dress. Speaking up about IIFA's homecoming, she said, "IIFA truly is an inspiring platform, a global phenomenon with a massive fan following year after year that celebrates the brilliance of Indian Cinema worldwide. I am honored to be a part of 20th homecoming celebrations and I wish IIFA all the success as we mark the homecoming edition of the grandiose global event here in Mumbai."

