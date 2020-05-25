Salman Khan Launches Personal Care Products on Eid, Starts with FRSH Sanitisers

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has decided to get into the beautycare and bodycare products market. He is all set to launch a range of products including perfumes, deodorants and body wipes, but he has started with sanitisers. The brand is called FRSH.

Khan tweeted on Sunday: "Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGrooming Yeh hai aapka, mera, hum sabka brand jo layega aap tak behtareen products. Sanitizers aa chuke hain, jo milenge aapko yaha http://www.frshworld.com. Toh try karo!@FrshGrooming ko follow karo! #RahoFrshRahoSafe."

Khan, in the video, also explained why the range is called FRSH. He said if 'where' could be 'whr' then why can't fresh be 'FRSH'?

This Eid, Khan, who is known for releasing his films on the festival, is also going to launch a music video. Khan has been surprising his fans every year on Eid by releasing his films such as Wanted, Dabangg, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. This year was no different as his film Radhe was supposed to hit the theatres, but the coronavirus pandemic hampered his plans.

A weak ago, Khan released a single titled 'Tere Bina' with Jacqueline Fernandez. The video for the song was shot at his Panvel farmhouse.

