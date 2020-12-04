Salman Khan Nails Backflip Dive in This Throwback Video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan often stuns fans with his swag. Anything related to him creates a storm on the internet. Recently, a throwback video of ‘Bhai jaan’ doing a backflip in the pool is doing rounds on the internet. The video opens to Salman climbing a rock. Moments later, we see him do a backflip into the pool. The video also has the 'Jag ghoomiya' song playing in the background. The track is from his film Sultan, which also starred Anushka Sharma in lead role.

The video was originally shared by the actor last year in June.

The actor has often been seen giving some major fitness goals. Recently, the actor flaunted his bare body while riding a horse.

During the lockdown period, the actor was seen doing farming at his Panvel farmhouse. Salman used to keep his Insta feed updated with regular pictures and videos. In one of the pictures, Salman can be seen flaunting his biceps. Along with the snap, Salman wrote, “Respect to all the farmers (sic).”

Salman had also shared a short video where he can be seen planting rice saplings. “Rice plantation done...” read the caption.

Meanwhile, the actor has already finished the shoot of his much-awaited action film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The project also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on Eid 2021.

Salman will reportedly begin shooting for Tiger 3 from February 2021. The film will also have Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The film will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.