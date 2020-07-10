Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salman Khan Takes a Brisk Walk Around Beautiful Landscapes, Watch Video

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is making the most of his time at his Panvel farmhouse.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2020, 7:35 PM IST
Salman Khan Takes a Brisk Walk Around Beautiful Landscapes, Watch Video
Bollywood actor Salman Khan is making the most of his time at his Panvel farmhouse.

From honing his art skills to sweating it out in the gym, Bollywood actor Salman Khan is making the most of his time at his Panvel farmhouse. Now, a video of Salman enjoying the scenic beauty of nature has cropped up on social media.

Shared by Salman’s personal bodyguard Shera, the clip shows Salman leading the way to a breathtaking view.

“Following the Legend........ My Maalik,” read the caption.

Salman’s friend Iulia Vantur, who was also a part of the group, has shared a few pictures to let her fans see the beautiful landscape.

Sharing a picture of herself along with a breathtaking background, Iulia wrote, “Stones will remain forever while water passes Apa trece, pietrele raman”.

Iulia, in another picture, asked her online family to find a suitable caption for her picture.

“I found this beautiful landscape. U please find a good caption for it…,” she wrote along with a folded hand emoticon.

On the work front, during coronavirus lockdown, Salman has released three songs -- a love song "Tere bina", an anthem against the corona pandemic titled "Pyaar karona", and his Eid special release "Bhai bhai" which talks of communal harmony.

Salman will be next seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe. Disha Patani will be seen sharing the screen space with him in the film.

Loading