Salman Khan Wishes Happy Raksha Bandhan with His Bro Squad, See Pics

Salman Khan shared loving family pictures on occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020. Take a look.

Updated:August 4, 2020, 10:36 AM IST
Actor Salman Khan took to Instagram to share photos with his boy gang flaunting rakhis. The photo features his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz along with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma among others.

In the snaps, bhaijaan and his brothers can be seen striking a pose in a way in which their rakhis are seen clearly. Extending greetings of the festival, the Dabangg star captioned the set of two images as, "Happy Raksha Bandhan (sic)!"

The ace actor is seen clad in a brown colour T-shirt which he has teamed up with a pair of denims. In less than eight hours of being shared, the post has received more than six lakh likes. Majority of his fans have dropped heart emoji and fire emoji in the comments while some have chosen to write 'Love you forever'.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Apart from that the much-loved actor had also shared a rustic flawless picture of himself on the pious occasion of Eid. Interestingly, in the photo, Salman can be seen sporting a makeshift mask which he has made out of a scarf. He is wearing a black coloured t-shirt and is posing against a nice grassy backdrop.

In the caption of the photo, which has received more than 1.8 million likes, he has written 'Eid Mubarak".

View this post on Instagram

Eid Mubarak!

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Meanwhile, Salman will soon be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva. Post Radhe, he will shoot for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

