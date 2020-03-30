Salman Khan’s Nephew Ahil Turns 4, Here's Looking at His Adorable Moments with the Actor

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma’s son Ahil turned 4 on Monday. On the special occasion of his son’s birthday, Aayush took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures of the cutie-pie.

Sharing the snaps, the Loveyatri actor wrote, “It’s been 4 years since you’ve come into our lives and since then you’ve only made us smile and bring happiness into our lives. I haven’t taught you a lot but you taught me the meaning of selfless love. Thank you for making me a father Happy Birthday my little Avenger .. too many more priceless hugs and fictional stories (sic)."

Aayush later took to the story section to share glimpses from the birthday celebration.

In one of the snaps, we can see little Ahil posing for the shutter box holding a bunch of balloons. The second picture has beautifully captured the father-son moment.

Then comes the picture where Ahil can be seen feeding the birthday cake to his favourite uncle Salman Khan.

It is no hidden fact that Salman and Ahil share a great bond. The actor often shared pictures of the little one on his photo-sharing platform.

As today is Ahil’s birthday, here are some of the pictures and videos of the star-kid with his mamu.

No poking, please

This video shows Salman poking fun at Ahil, who looked busy plucking his nose.

‘Aww’dorable

Little Ahil can be seen squeezing Salman’s cheek in this snap. Sharing the candid click, Arpita wrote, “Ahil & Mamu banter as always”.

It’s painting time

Salman and Ahil can be seen having a blast at two enjoy their panting session. The clip was shared by Arpita and the caption read, “Ahil’s first painting on canvas escapade with Mamu”.

Picture perfect moment

Ahil can be seen hugging Salman and mum Arpita with their faces glowing with joy.

