Salman Khan’s Style Statements in Bigg Boss Over the Years

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to start the entertainment tonight. The host of the show will unveil the contestants of the show today at 9 pm on Colors Tv. It’s been a decade since the Bollywood actor is gracing the show with his charm and swag. He has been ruling the heart with his inimitable style.

While in the promos of the BB14 Salman can be seen donning in a blue suit over a black shirt, let’s go down the memory lane and have a look at his style statements over the years.

Bigg Boss 13- Salman Khan made a grand entry in a formal ensemble. He wore a quintessential suit with a blue pocket square.

Bigg Boss 12- The Bollywood actor sported in a French-cut beard and moustache look. He was seen in a mix-match look with the bright jackets and some bright shirts.

Bigg Boss 11- Salman’s look in this season gained much love from the audience. He was sported in textured jackets with brooches and pocket squares.

Bigg Boss 10- Bigg Boss 10 was the first season where commoners have also entered the show. In this season, Salman opted for vibrant looks with a variety of jackets like printed, colourful, embroidered and velvet.

Bigg Boss 9- Salman entered the Bigg Boss 9 stage in a crew-cut hair and his basic rustic looks. On the premiere night, he was seen in a shimmery suit over black shirt and trousers.

Bigg Boss 8- Salman with his uniform look left his fans dumbstruck. He was seen dressed up in the uniform of a pilot in the premiere episode.

Bigg Boss 7- This season had the theme of Angel and devil with the tagline - Jannat Ka Wow Aur Jahannum Ka Ou. Salman was seen sporting dark colours in this season.

Bigg Boss 6- Salman set the Bigg Boss 6 stage on fire in a three-piece suit and a clean look. His metal brooches were centre of attraction.

Bigg Boss 5- This season had two hosts as Salman was seen sharing the stage with Sanjay Dutt. The actor was seen in a velvet jacket over a bright coloured party shirt and a ripped pair of denim.

Bigg Boss 4- This season marked the Salman Khan’s debut on Bigg Boss. The actor opted a rockstar look in a sequinned jacket over a printed tee and colourful bandana.