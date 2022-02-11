Salman Khan's Trainer Reveals The Superstar's Fitness Routine

When we talk about fitness in Bollywood, Salman Khan definitely is one of the first names that come to the fore. A perfectly sculpted physique with bulging muscles defines the ‘Bhai’ of Bollywood.

He has been able to maintain the reputation of having one of the best bodies in showbiz for almost three decades now. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that he introduced bodybuilding to the 90s era of Bollywood, at a time when most actors did not rely much on their physique. Even though with the advent of the mid-2000s, more onscreen leading men with spectacular physiques entered the arena, Salman is undeniably credited with starting the trend. However, the more recent fitness trends were not always as effective. The most popular one favoured weightlifting and appeared to despise cardiovascular exercises. Salman never subscribed to this idea, as revealed by his fitness expert Rakesh Udiyar to mid-day.

Salman practices cardio every day, without fail, according to him, and he began the habit when he was a national-level swimmer at a young age. According to Udiyar, the superstar begins his day with an hour-long workout before going on to weight training. In his farms, the actor also walks vast distances and participates in two-hour trekking sessions. Salman is a conscious lifter, according to Udiyar, who also revealed the actor’s restrictions due to his health issues. He progressed from heavy to moderate weight lifting. It was during the time when Udiyar was helping lose Salman lose the bulk muscle he had acquired for Veer to get a lean look in Bodyguard that Salman’s battle with the nerve disorder, trigeminal neuralgia came to fore, he said. It was a painful phase for the actor, he said.

Salman concentrates on volume sets, which means he performs 10-12 variants of exercises, five sets of each, and 20 reps, according to Rakesh. As they focused on cardio, during Dabangg, Salman, Sonakshi Sinha and others would walk from Wai to Panchgani.

Salman will soon be seen next in Tiger 3, the third entry to the Tiger series. It is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and will co-star Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

