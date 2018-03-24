English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samant Chauhan and Charu Parashar to Showcase at Bridal Fashion Week
RBFW will take place in Canada and will later move to the US.
(Image: AP)
Designers like Samant Chauhan, Charu Parashar and many more will be part of Rasleela Bridal Fashion Week (RBFW) that will take place in Canada and will later move to the US.
RBFW, a four-day event, will start with the cream de la cream attendees from Lower Mainland in Vancouver to the VIP reception and sit-down dinner on April 14 at Fairmont Waterfront. It will then move to Surrey and Dallas in the US.
Some of the Indian designer brands that will participate are Saaj by Ankita, Royal Fables, Amber Paridi, Amadi Couture and Deepak Bajaj.
Wedding vendors from Canada and overseas will be at their individual stalls for a meet and greet, before the fashion show and dinner.
"With Canada's Government's support, BWV will have leading bridal designers and jewellers from Canada, USA, UK, UAE, India and Pakistan showcasing their collection on ramp, with trade. We will have exhibition space, where designers and wedding vendors will exhibit in stalls.
"It is designed keeping in mind the multi-cultural wedding industry of Canada. This will bring all leading wedding vendors from all cultures under one umbrella," Parvesh Kumar founder of the fashion week, said in a statement.
