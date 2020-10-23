Samantha Akkineni and Her Pet Dog Hash Share an Adorable Moment, See Pic

Telugu beauty Samantha Akkineni, on Friday, took to Instagram to share an endearing post. The actress in the posted picture is seen chilling with her pet dog, Hash. It appears that the photo was taken post her workout. As seen in the candid click, the actress and Hash can be seen lying on the floor gazing dotingly at each other. The lovely capture encapsulates the perfect moment of the duo relaxing and being comfortable.

Samantha, in the pic, is seen wearing a light aqua coloured t-shirt paired with black track pants. She also sported a pair of workout gloves and no makeup. The actress kept the look simple by styling her hair in a ponytail. The rays of sunlight falling on Samantha and Hash are the perfect highlights to the picture. Samantha penned a sweet caption to accompany with the photograph. She wrote, “Good morning” and added an upside-down smiling emoji along.

The Tollywood diva often shares heart-warming visuals of special moments with the doggo. Earlier, the South beauty had shared another adorable picture with Hash. She was seen hugging the four-legged creature in the picture that she accompanied with a sweet caption.

“Those who teach most about humanity aren’t always humans,” wrote Samantha in the note.

Rashi Khanna responded in the comments section under the post. She said, “True that!!”

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in C. Prem Kumar’s Jaanu. It was the remake of Tamil film ‘96 that had Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. Jaanu featured Sharwanand essaying Vijay Sethupathi’s character from the original.

Samantha is set to make her digital debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K’s The Family Man Season 2 that features Manoj Bajpayee. Samantha has also committed to Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.