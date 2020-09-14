Take the pledge to vote

Samantha Akkineni Celebrates 12 Million Instagram Followers With 'an Amazing' Shot

Samantha Akkineni garners a fan following of 12 million on Instagram, expresses gratitude to her fans with a new picture.

IANS

September 14, 2020
Samantha Akkineni Celebrates 12 Million Instagram Followers With 'an Amazing' Shot
Southern star Samantha Akkineni has garnered a fan following of 12 million on Instagram. The actress shared the news on Monday with a new picture and also thanked her fans.

"12 million Now and forever. Thank you for this amazing shot @vaishnavpraveen @thehouseofpixels," she wrote alongside the image that has Samantha posing on a sofa in a shimmery dress.

The actress recently shared that she starts her weekend by doing 108 Surya Namaskars.

Samantha has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year.

On the film front, she was last seen on the big screen in C. Prem Kumar’s Jaanu which is a remake of his own film ’96. Akkineni was starred opposite Sharwanand.

She will soon be seen in the second part of "The Family Man". The series is based on the life of an anti-terror squad officer, played by Manoj Bajpayee.

