Samantha Akkineni is having a Good Day with Pet Hash

Samantha Akkineni and husband Naga Chaitanya are making the most of their quarantine in the company of their pooch, Hash.

The Rangasthalam actress was seen happy and glowing in the picture she posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

To caption her no filter click, Samantha wrote, “Good light , good skin , good puppy kinda day ... #nofilter #bareskin #happyheart(sic.)”

It didn’t take Instagrammers long to hit the like button. Many users commented on Samantha’s radiant skin and others couldn’t help but go gaga over Hash. Among others, Arjun Kapoor commented, “He’s so handsome (sic.)”

Director BV Nandini Reddy wrote, “Good puppy giving mommy lotsa love hence the glow (sic.)”

“Mannnnn .... that glow probably from within(sic.),” said actress Anupama Parameswaran.

Another adorable entry that made way to Samantha’s latest uploaded Instagram story featured the cute pooch. We see Hash napping on one corner of the bed along with the pet mommy who is in deep sleep, too.

Two days back, the Southern beauty added a throwback to her timeline where we see her seated in a car along with aga Chaitanya and their four-legged child.

“Going on a grand adventure............almost.. (sic.),” wrote Samantha.

Samantha’s last movie outing was B. V. Nandini Reddy’s Oh! Baby in 2019. She has a slew of films in her kitty including C. Prem Kumar’s remake of ’96, titled Jaanu opposite Sharwanand.

The 33-year-old is set to make her digital debut with the second season of The Family Man that stars Manoj Bajpayee. The series is the brainchild of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

She will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

