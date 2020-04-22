Samantha Akkineni Posts Cute Pics with Pet Dog Hash

Telugu star Samantha Akkineni is a fan favourite. Right from her fashion posts to her loving pics with Naga Chaitanya, her over 9.5 million followers on Instagram keep getting a glimpse into her life with the actress' social media posts. However, over the past few weeks, Samantha wasn't very active on the photo-sharing app.

Now, treating her fans, the actress, on Wednesday, shared some adorable pictures of herself with her cute pet dog Hash. She even posted a note on the occasion of Earth Day 2020 and shared a wish for all her fans. Her pic with Hash is captioned, "Back from my long sleep."

In another pic, shared in her Instagram stories, Samantha writes, "Lazy is our middle name. I have realised that vegetating on the couch is my true calling."

Check out some of the posts shared by Samantha below.

Here's her Earth Day wish for fans.

