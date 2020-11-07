Samantha Akkineni Rocks Easy Breezy Look for the launch of Her Telugu Talk Show

Samantha Akkineni is always on top of her fashion game. The 33-year-old star’s recent photoshoot proves yet again how she will continue to be a style icon.

On Friday, Samantha posted on social media pictures from her shooting for a Diwali special talk show in Hyderabad. Wearing a stunning outfit, Samantha rocked the easy breezy look. The pastel-colour summer pleated dress is a perfect outfit for a vacation that we all are in desperate need of in 2020.

The flowy dress has been designed by Pankaj and Nidhi. Samantha accessorised her look with statement earrings and wore her hair in a neat ponytail. Captioning the image, she wrote, “For the launch of the SamJam.”

Sam Jam Samantha will be available on Telugu OTT platform aha and premiere on November 13. The title launch event for the talk show was held in Hyderabad on Friday. Other than Samantha, aha promoter Allu Aravind and the show’s director Nandini Reddy were also present in the event.

The actress told The Indian Express that doing the show was a big challenge for her but Sam Jam Samantha is surely an extension of her personality. She said the show is all about heart and happiness. “I felt it is important to share happiness in these pandemic times, and I am ready for this new challenge,” she added.

Samantha said it will not be just another talk show and will address social issues, bringing change to the lives of many.

Last month, Samantha stepped in for father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni as a debutante host for Bigg Boss Telugu 4’s Dussehra special maha episode. As far as the big screen is concerned, she will be seen next opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film also stars Nayanthara as the second female lead. Samantha will also be making her Hindi web-debut with The Family Man Season 2.