Samantha Akkineni Says She Enjoys Doing Couple Yoga With Husband Naga Chaitanya

Actress Samantha Akkineni has been uploading pictures and videos on social media to interact with her followers amid the coronavirus pandemic. She has been practicing self-isolation and for the last few months, the actress has kept herself busy by indulging in various activities.

Recently, Samantha posted an image of herself on Instagram, in which she is seen performing a yoga aasan. The Jaanu actress, sharing the picture, revealed that she likes doing yoga with her husband Naga Chaitanya, who is an actor. However, Chaitanya is not seen in the picture with her.

The caption of the photo reads, "Apart from gardening.. something I’ve been really enjoying is Yoga especially because @chayakkineni and I do it together. #mytimewithyou #couplesyoga .. also we have the super best trainer @fly_santhosh who’s just insane.”

The post has garnered over 10 lakh likes and got flooded with comments. Some of her followers have dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One fan even called her “lady legend”.

Two weeks ago, the Oh Baby! star shared some pictures showing the actress trying her hands at gardening. Putting out the photos, she wrote, “My first harvest of cabbage microgreens. For those of you interested in growing your own ... all you need is a tray, cocopeat, seeds and a cool room (I used my bedroom ) that has a window that lets sunlight partially in.”

It is being reportedly said that the actress would be working in Ashwin Sharavanan's untitled horror film after the situation returns to normal.

