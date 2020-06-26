Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Samantha Akkineni Says She Enjoys Doing Couple Yoga With Husband Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram to share an image of herself, where she be can seen performing a yoga aasan. The actress revealed that she likes doing yoga with Naga Chaitanya.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 26, 2020, 5:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Samantha Akkineni Says She Enjoys Doing Couple Yoga With Husband Naga Chaitanya
credits - Samantha Akkineni instagram

Actress Samantha Akkineni has been uploading pictures and videos on social media to interact with her followers amid the coronavirus pandemic. She has been practicing self-isolation and for the last few months, the actress has kept herself busy by indulging in various activities.

Recently, Samantha posted an image of herself on Instagram, in which she is seen performing a yoga aasan. The Jaanu actress, sharing the picture, revealed that she likes doing yoga with her husband Naga Chaitanya, who is an actor. However, Chaitanya is not seen in the picture with her.

The caption of the photo reads, "Apart from gardening.. something I’ve been really enjoying is Yoga especially because @chayakkineni and I do it together. #mytimewithyou #couplesyoga .. also we have the super best trainer @fly_santhosh who’s just insane.”

The post has garnered over 10 lakh likes and got flooded with comments. Some of her followers have dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One fan even called her “lady legend”.

Two weeks ago, the Oh Baby! star shared some pictures showing the actress trying her hands at gardening. Putting out the photos, she wrote, “My first harvest of cabbage microgreens. For those of you interested in growing your own ... all you need is a tray, cocopeat, seeds and a cool room (I used my bedroom ) that has a window that lets sunlight partially in.”

View this post on Instagram

My first harvest of cabbage microgreens .. For those of you interested in growing your own ... all you need is a tray , cocopeat , seeds and a cool room (I used my bedroom ) that has a window that lets sunlight partially in .. if the tray isn’t getting much sunlight , a bed side lamp can be placed near it .. Step 1: fill the tray with cocopeat ... leave room at the top Step 2: sprinkle the seeds Step 3: spray water generously till the cocopeat is completely moist and cover the tray. Place the tray in the coolest area of your house next to a window .. if there is less sunlight you can use a bedside lamp (I did that ) . Leave it for 4 days .. (you can check on it everyday you ll see it sprout ) . On the 5th day remove the cover of the tray and spray water generously once everyday .. By day 8 your microgreens are ready to harvest upto day 14 ... I got my seeds from @zeptogreens .. happy gardening

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

It is being reportedly said that the actress would be working in Ashwin Sharavanan's untitled horror film after the situation returns to normal.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading