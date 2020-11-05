Samantha Akkineni Slays in All-white Athleisure Look, See Pic

One of the most successful Tollywood actors, Samantha Akkineni, has a strong social media presence. She has staunch fan-following online and gives her fans an insight into her life through social media platforms.

Her latest post is a burst of positive vibes and happiness, leaving her fans all energised. Wearing a Fila top and a white skirt, the actress is swinging by a tree in her latest Instagram post. The Majili actress is all smiles in her recent post which has a white background with ‘Feeling Good’ written over it. The photograph has received over 6,78,560 likes on Instagram as fans express their good mood.

One fan commented, “After seeing Your post we also feel good.” Some of the followers also praised her beautiful looks in the picture, “Owwwwiieeeee.. Babyyyyyyy Sammmm.. Looking so so so so so beautiful.. your smile.”

Some fans also wondered if there is a particular reason why the actor is feeling good, “Whyyy Sam! Anything Special ahhhhhh.. Pls tell to us. We're waiting.”

The actor was recently in news for her debut in hosting reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. Samantha stepped in for her father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni as a debutante host for Bigg Boss Telugu’s fourth episode. In one of her recent Instagram posts, the actress expressed her nervousness for taking on this new role. Through the post, Samantha said that she never thought that she would be on the Bigg Boss stage as host.

But she was only able to do it because she was given this responsibility by her father-in-law. She said she could find the strength to overcome her fears of no experience in hosting, the fear of Telugu language. Samantha also confessed how she had never even watched an episode before.

It was not just her hosting debut that made the news, but also the beautiful saree that she chose to wear for the occasion. The actress wore covelong fuchsia silk sari by designer Kshitij Jalori, who is known for his contemporary take on traditional textiles. The rich handwoven brocade silk sari is priced at approximately half a lakh rupees with INR 44,800.