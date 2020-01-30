Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Samantha Akkineni Turns Heads at Jaanu Trailer Launch

Samantha Akkineni has been shelling out high fashion goals on her promotional excursions. Recently, she was spotted wearing a beige coloured tissue saree at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Jaanu.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 30, 2020, 4:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Samantha Akkineni Turns Heads at Jaanu Trailer Launch
Image courtesy: Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni has been shelling out high fashion goals on her promotional excursions. Recently, she was spotted wearing a beige coloured tissue saree at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Jaanu.

The Rangasthalam actress, whose brilliant fashion choices have always impressed fans, looked flawless in the beautiful bespoke attire scalloped borders by Studio Bhang. She accessorized her matching sleeveless blouse-saree combination with a tiny bindi and exquisite jewellery. She opted for neutral makeup and sealed her look with dewy skin and nude lip colour.

Samantha, who has more than 8 million followers on Twitter, took to the micro-blogging platform to share her upcoming movie’s trailer. Along with the post, she wrote,” Here's a glimpse into the poetic love story of Ram and Jaanu! The trailer of #Jaanu.https://youtu.be/8sWRT2hGPcQ#Sharwanand @Samanthaprabhu2@SVC_Official@Premkumar1710 @Govind_Vasantha #JMahendiran @CinemaInMyGenes #JaanuFromFeb7th #JaanuTrailer.”

The upcoming Telugu romantic drama Jaanu is based on Tamil movie '96 and is helmed by C. Prem Kumar. The story chronicles a reunion of two high school sweethearts, who meet 22 years after they separated.

Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni reprise the roles of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, respectively. Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu Varsha Bollamma will be featuring in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations and will release on February 7.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram