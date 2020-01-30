Samantha Akkineni Turns Heads at Jaanu Trailer Launch

Samantha Akkineni has been shelling out high fashion goals on her promotional excursions. Recently, she was spotted wearing a beige coloured tissue saree at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Jaanu.

The Rangasthalam actress, whose brilliant fashion choices have always impressed fans, looked flawless in the beautiful bespoke attire scalloped borders by Studio Bhang. She accessorized her matching sleeveless blouse-saree combination with a tiny bindi and exquisite jewellery. She opted for neutral makeup and sealed her look with dewy skin and nude lip colour.

Samantha, who has more than 8 million followers on Twitter, took to the micro-blogging platform to share her upcoming movie’s trailer. Along with the post, she wrote,” Here's a glimpse into the poetic love story of Ram and Jaanu! The trailer of #Jaanu.https://youtu.be/8sWRT2hGPcQ#Sharwanand @Samanthaprabhu2@SVC_Official@Premkumar1710 @Govind_Vasantha #JMahendiran @CinemaInMyGenes #JaanuFromFeb7th #JaanuTrailer.”

The upcoming Telugu romantic drama Jaanu is based on Tamil movie '96 and is helmed by C. Prem Kumar. The story chronicles a reunion of two high school sweethearts, who meet 22 years after they separated.

Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni reprise the roles of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, respectively. Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu Varsha Bollamma will be featuring in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations and will release on February 7.

