Samantha Looks Absolutely Stunning in an Exquisite Organza Saree for Shaakuntalam Promotions

Samantha has proven to be highly resilient, self-sufficient, and confident. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always captured our attention with her superb performances, lovely dancing moves, and chic attire. She has won our admiration for her experiments in the closet as well. Samantha’s personal sense of style is reflected in every article of clothes she wears. The actress recently made her health problems known on social media. We wish the actress a speedy recovery and can’t wait to see her in Shakuntalam.

The actor, however, is presently focused on the promotions for her upcoming Telugu movie Shaakuntalam, which is scheduled to hit theatres on February 17. On Monday, the producers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shakuntalam presented the film’s trailer. The key actors in the mythological love story are Samantha and Dev Mohan.

Samanatha once again won us over with her outfit at the trailer launch, continuing Sam’s trend of serving us provocative ensembles that her fans have saved as inspiration over the years. Samantha radiated beauty in a classic ivory silk organza saree with a wide border of embroidered details. It has cutwork detailing all over and is worn with an ivory gajji silk top with a plunging neckline. Her saree, which is priced at Rs. 48,500, comes from the Devnaagri racks. Sam decided to go without any further accessories with the attire other than a pair of earrings in order to keep her appearance simple. The look was finished off with blush-colored makeup and textured waves. Even though ivory sarees are beautiful in and of themselves, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s addition of her own style.

Have a look at her saree right here:

Samantha portrays Shakuntala, the title character of Shakuntalam, who is the daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. The Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the movie, which Gunasekhar also produced and directed, will be released. On February 17, it will debut on screens all across the world. Samantha and Gunasekhar are collaborating for the first time on this project.

