Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gives Us Major Fitness Goals By Deadlifting 80Kgs

In this chilly weather, if you are looking for motivation to hit the gym and workout, then look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram feed. Samantha is pushing her boundaries and doing some intense workouts inspiring all of us to push our boundaries. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram to share videos of herself deadlifting weights.

In a series of five Instagram stories, she can be seen lifting 75kgs, 78 kgs and then 80 kgs weight barbell. Her fitness trainer, Junaid Shaikh, can be seen motivating her and cheering for her. Sharing the video of herself doing deadlift with 75kg weight, the actress wrote, ‘Hello 75, I’ve missed you.’

Joking about fulfilling her trainer’s expectations, the actor captioned her 78 kg deadlift video, ‘Ha ha ha I wake up every day not wanting to disappoint you, Junaid Shaikh (laughing emoji).’ After doing her set, she did a little dance of happiness.

Posting another video with a dancing Winnie the pooh sticker, the actress can be seen pulling off the unbelievable. With her trainer making sure she doesn’t lose hope, Samantha did the last round of the workout using an 80 kgs barbell. The actress truly gave us major fitness goals this time.

Samantha has always kept her health and fitness on top. She actively posts videos and photos of herself hitting the gym. Earlier this week, she shared a no-equipment workout video on her Instagram story, captioning it, ‘I look possessed.’ She also posted a video on her feed doing the level-up exercise. Challenging everyone to do the non-equipment exercise, she wrote, “Kickstart your 2022 with this no equipment ‘level- up’ challenge and feel the BURN When my trainer Junaid challenges me… I challenge you .. let’s do it #levelupchallenge"

Apart from her fitness regime, the actress was making the headlines for her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya. Opening up about their divorce, Telugu actor Naga said that it was a mutual decision and if she is happy, then he is happy too.

On the work front, Samantha has two multilingual films lined up. The actress made her debut in the Hindi industry with the web series The Family Man 2 and is now getting offers from Bollywood too.

