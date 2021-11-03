Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Setting the Festive Mode Right in Stunning Kurta Set

From pujas to intimate family gatherings, vibrant festive wear is the best way to brighten up any occasion. Speaking about accessible fashion, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an expert in acing looks that can be switched up between events. A kurta set with happy hues works just about anywhere and dreamy florals have been a popular trend among celebrities this Diwali. Samantha, who experiments with interchangeable separates, showcased a striking look that can be a versatile choice across multiple events in the future.

The actress picked a vibrant straight cut kurta set with noteworthy details. While the ensemble was impactful on its own, Samantha added a romantic flair with a dupatta printed with flowers. The long white chintz printed kurta is intricately embellished with zardozi embroidery. She paired the silk kurta with a blush pink buta printed cotton churidar pants. With this attire, she added a teal chintz printed dupatta with embroidered zardozi border to complete her look for the day.

Suited to the occasion, Samantha accessorized her look with a gold band choker. To add a festive touch to the ensemble, she also wore pretty stud earrings. Samantha styled her tresses in wavy curls with a side part. The simple hairdo let the accessory take the center stage without making the look too busy. In the beauty department, Samantha complemented her attire with nude eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes and eyeliner. A shade of nude lipstick and contoured cheeks completed her look.

Samantha is known for her off-duty looks and versatile wardrobe. Replete with midi dresses and breezy cotton kurtas, her wardrobe choices are bookmark worthy. She recently wore a gorgeous mustard coloured kurta which is a great way to spruce up your daily work wear.

A cotton kurta set like Samantha’s can be amped up with a pair of statement earrings and heels for special occasions.

