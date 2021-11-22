Samantha Ruth Prabhu Repeats her Polka Dot Dress from 2020 for a Public Appearance

There is no doubt that Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves making fashion statements. Her latest public appearance was one such fashion statement, which promotes sustainability. The actress has repeated a dress which she had worn back in 2020. Samantha’s recent post on Instagram shows her dressed in a black and white polka dot dress which she paired with a denim jacket. The actress went to the opening of her friend Chinmayi Sripada’s venture Deep Skin Dialogues in Chennai, this weekend. Samantha attended the event pairing the dress with the denim jacket which came with black collars. The 34-year-old actress tied her hair in a neat bun and wore a pair of hoop earrings.

Congratulating her friend on the opening of the gender inclusive Medi-Spa, Samantha wrote in the caption, “I am so glad that I get to celebrate all your grand achievements with you dear Chinmayi Sripada. I know the passion with which you do things and I have no doubt that Deep Skin Dialogues is going to be absolutely amazing. Congratulations paapa.”

Samantha had worn the same dress last year at Hyderabad Airport where she was spotted with her former husband and actor Naga Chaitanya. The actress had not worn the denim jacket on top previously.

Sustainable fashion has gained momentum among celebrities around the world as vices of fast fashion continue to make headlines. With global warming and climate crisis, sustainable practices in fashion are a few small things that could make a change.

Earlier in October, Angelina Jolie’s kids were also seen repeating their mother’s previous red carpet looks for the premier of her latest movie Eternals. During the Los Angeles premier of Marvel Studios movie, Angelina’s daughters, Shiloh and Zahara were seen upcycling the previous garments worn by the actress.

Zahara wore the dazzling Elie Saab couture gown which Angelina had worn for Oscars in 2014. Shiloh was seen wearing a beige dress which was reportedly a reworked version of the Gabriela Hearst slip that Jolie wore to an event earlier this year.

