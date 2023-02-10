Samantha Ruth Prabhu's No Make-Up Look Has Everyone's Heart On The Internet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is definitely one of those people who are beautiful inside and out. She does not need makeup to glow, and in the past, the actress has also shared that she is not too fond of putting a lot of ‘products’ on her face and likes to be in her natural element whenever she can and we are definitely not complaining about that.

Recently, the ‘Shakuntalam’ actress, took to her social media account to post a sun-lit picture of herself. She had zero makeup on her face apart from a little touch of lip gloss on her lips and looked as bright as ever. Samantha captioned the picture as, “Find the light."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Well, not only has she lighted up our world with the picture but has also spread so much positivity with it. While one of her fans commented on her post saying, “The light is inside you, you sparkling star" another comment read, “You’re the light."

The fact that Samantha is so comfortable in her own skin is extremely inspiring. She has always been this way, even in pictures where she does sport makeup, Samantha is always seen opting for soft-dewy minimal looks. She usually goes for a simple dash of eyeliner, and mascara and loves to define her eyebrows with a hit of subtle lip shades.

If you are going heading out for a brunch with your friends or are going out for a breakfast date with your partner, this is the perfect look to choose if you are not planning on looking all decked up right at the beginning of the day. However, in order to bring the glow, you need to be hydrating yourself on a constant basis and eating right.

