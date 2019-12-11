Samaresh Basu Birth Anniversary: Here Are 5 Films Based on His Novels

Samaresh Basu was an eminent Indian author, who mainly wrote in the Bengali language. He was an award-winning writer with more than 200 short stories and 100 novels to his credit.

Before becoming a successful writer, Basu worked as a mere factory worker in Ichhapore, West Bengal. He wrote his first published novel ‘Uttaranga’ when he was jailed during 1940-50 for his deep involvement in trade unions and Communist party. After his release from the prison, he took up writing as a profession and never went back to the factory, even when he was offered his old job.

In 1980, the prolific storyteller was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award for his novel ‘Shamba’

Many of his literary works were adapted into films. On his 95th birth anniversary, here are some of the films based on the works of this literary genius.

Kitaab

Gulzar’s 1977 release ‘Kitaab’ was based on Basu’s Bengali story Pathik. The story is about a little boy, who is disinterested in studies at school and often gets scolded for his antics which are considered irresponsible. However, the boy understands the deeper importance of studies when he runs away from his family and ends up sleeping next to a dead body on a railway station.

Namkeen

Yet another movie by Gulzar, the storyline is based on ‘Akal Basant’ by Basu. The plot explores some sensitive but unaddressed issues of Indian society, especially in rural areas. For this story, Basu won the Filmfare Award for Best Story.

Shaukeen

This comedy film, written by Basu and directed by renowned filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, explored the psychological aspects of three old men. The film was a major hit and went on to become a cult comedy.

Paar

A tragic tale, written by Basu, this story explored the atrocities of the ‘zamindari’ culture in Bihar. In 1984, Goutam Ghose made a film based on Bengali story ‘Paari’.

Genesis

Directed by Mrinal Sen, this film, based on the novel by Basu, made its way to Cannes Film Festival in 1986.

