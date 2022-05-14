Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti: Interesting Facts, Images, Quotes, Wishes and Messages to Share on Birth Anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Son

Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, took control of the Maratha Kingdom after his father’s demise. He then ruled as the second Chhatrapati for nine years, from 1681 to 1689. May 14 is celebrated as his birth anniversary. In the state of Maharashtra, the day is observed with great zeal. This day is celebrated as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti.

On the occasion of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj jayanti, let’s take a look at some interesting facts about him.

Interesting facts about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj:

1. Sambhaji Bhonsale was the eldest son of Shivaji Maharaj, who founded the Maratha Empire.

2. At the age of nine, Sambhaji was sent to live as a political hostage with Raja Jai Singh of Amber.

3. During Sambhaji Maharaj’s reign, the Maratha Kingdom and the Mughal Empire engaged in multiple battles. He was essential in shaping the Maratha Kingdom and is revered for his bravery and intelligence.

4. He was abducted by Aurangzeb’s Army in 1689 and tortured to death.

5. After Sambhaji’s demise, his brother Rajaram I ascended to the throne.

6. Sambhaji was well-educated and fluent in other languages besides Marathi.

Wishes and quotes to share:

1. May you be blessed with Sambhaji’s blessings to always be successful in your dreams and full of courage and strength… Greetings on Sambhaji Jayanti.

2. Sambhaji Jayanti commemorates Chhatrapati Sambhaji’s valiant deeds. Happy Sambhaji Jayanti to everyone!

3. Happy Sambhaji Jayanti to all on the occasion of the famous Maratha leader’s birth anniversary!

4. Always be successful, courageous, and strong. Greetings on Sambhaji Jayanti 2022!

5. Today, we remember the great Maratha leader with pride. Happy Sambhaji Jayanti to everyone!

