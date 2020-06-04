Sameera Reddy Goes For A Look Change In Her 'Lockdown Bun To Fun Makeup' IGTV Session
Sameera Reddy took to changing her lockdown look and shared a video of doing a light makeup with open hair with tips and tricks.
Actress Sameera Reddy says being more accepting of herself is keeping her sane amid lockdown.
Sameera shared a video of a makeup tutorial on Instagram, and also spoke about self-love and care.
For me keeping sane this lockdown is being more accepting of myself. Whether it’s my lockdown double chin or grey hair! I always say Love yourself first . Then everyone else ❤️ . I needed a change so here is a fun not complicated make up video . Timepass !! This lockdown has had me in a bun and my glasses 24/7 so I decided to spruce up for a change ! . I’ve mixed a light shimmer powder with my normal Day cream . For the Glow cream base ! Do not miss this step . It’s magic ! . . Please use whatever you got at home . I was waiting to do a video with locally sourced make up but with lockdown I haven’t managed . So here are my usual suspects . @elfcosmetics St Lucia pallete ( shimmer ) @elfcosmetics HD powder @yslbeauty touché eclat no 3 @marcjacobsbeauty pen liner @nyxcosmetics_in ultimate shadow palette @becca @chrissyteigen palette - blush @maccosmeticsindia deep dark mineralise skin finish - contour @nykaabeauty kufri Lipstick @thrivecausemetics mascara . . Again all this stuff is in case you wanted to know but do use what you have at home ! Trust me ! . And always have fun ! Don’t take yourself too seriously Stay happy Girl ! . #messymama #makeup #keepingitreal #imperfectlyperfect #beauty #momlife #nofilter #havefun #motherhood #positivevibes #nofilterneeded #makeuptutorial #easy #glammakeup #loveyourself
"For me keeping sane this lockdown is being more accepting of myself. Whether it's my lockdown double chin or grey hair! I always say Love yourself first . Then everyone else. I needed a change so here is a fun not complicated make up video, " Sameera wrote alongside the video.
She said that amid the lockdown, she thought of dressing up and she has been very casual staying at home.
"Timepass !! This lockdown has had me in a bun and my glasses 24/7 so I decided to spruce up for a change ! . I've mixed a light shimmer powder with my normal Day cream . For the Glow cream base ! Do not miss this step. It's magic! Please use whatever you got at home . I was waiting to do a video with locally sourced make up but with lockdown I haven't managed . So here are my usual suspects," she wrote.
Sameera has worked in films like Race, Musafir and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, and is married to businessman Akshai Varde, also has a son named Hans.
