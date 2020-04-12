Samosa on Your Mind? Here’s a Simple Recipe to Help Cook Your Favourite Snack

Since the coronavirus became a pandemic, the World Health Organisation has advised citizens of the world to quarantine themselves and avoid unnecessary travel as a precautionary step to fight the deadly COVID-19. People have given in to the non-availability of domestic help to accomplish our day-to-day activities amidst the lockdown. In these trying times, when many of you are getting by with three meals a day with great difficulty, it feels like a far-fetched desire to satiate favourite food pangs.

Not all of us are blessed with exceptional culinary expertise and can cook up a great deal for themselves.

However, wouldn’t it be a blessing if there are some easy homemade recipes to help bust foodie’s stress?

Here’s a simple recipe which promises delicious results if you are majorly missing that plateful of samosas. Just with the help of a few easy-to-find ingredients at home, you will be dishing out your favourite snack with you licking your fingers by the end of it.

Ingredients needed to make veg samosas

FOR DOUGH:

1. 2 cup maida / plain flour

2. ½ cup water

3. ¼ tsp ajwain (carom seeds); ½ tsp salt and ¼ cup oil

FOR FILLING:

4. 2 tsp oil

5. 1 tsp cumin / jeera; ½ tsp crushed coriander seeds; ½ tsp saunf(fennel); pinch hing (asafetida)

6. About an inch of finely chopped ginger

7. 1 finely chopped green chilli

8. ½ cup matar(peas)

9. ½ tsp red chilli powder; ½ tsp coriander powder; ¼ tsp jeera (cumin) powder; ½ tsp aamchur( dry mango powder); ½ tsp garam masala; ¼ tsp crushed pepper.

10. 4 boiled & mashed potato

11. 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves

Salt according to taste

Note: You can make samosas by using any stuffing of your choice, be it the good-ol’ aloo, chow or sweetcorn.

PROCESS

FOR DOUGH

Mix all the dry ingredients first and start kneading by slowly adding water. Check the texture and include oil when it starts coming together.

(Note: It’s actually quite simple though however if this part seems rather tough, think of the clay-play days during childhood.)

FOR MASALA:

Mix all the ingredients thoroughly, make sure all the components are evenly distributed.

FOR SAMOSA

Step 1: Squeeze a ball sized dough and roll it into an oval shape.

Step 2: Divide it into 2 equal halves with a knife.

Step 3: Dab it with water and form a cone out of it carefully.

Step 4: Stuff a spoonful of primed masala inside the cone.

Step 5: Repeat step 3 on the edges this time.

Step 6: Press the edges together and seal it firmly.

Step 7: Deep-fry the samosa in a heated pan with oil over low flame.

Step 8: Stir the samosa occasionally, for at least 15 minutes.

Finally, drain off the samosa over kitchen paper once it turns golden.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube