Sana Khan's Pics with Anas Sayied Will Make You Believe in Love

Former actress Sana Khan has been in news since she married Mufti Anas Sayied, a religious leader from Surat. The newly-wed bride has posted an Instagram story where both of them are dressed in all white and posing together. Sana and Anas can be seen smiling in the romantic photograph.

Sana had announced her exit from the entertainment industry on Instagram via a letter on October 8.

Not only that, the news of her marriage with Anas also came as a surprise. On November 22, Sana posted a picture dressed as a bride sitting next to Anas, who was dressed in white kurta pyjama. She shared the picture with the caption, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya And reunite us in jannah (sic).”

Post the wedding pictures, Sana has shared several pictures with her husband. A video of the two, where Sana was dressed in white bridal dress, also got viral on social media.

Three days ago, the former actress also shared a video of hers with her husband. The couple can be seen holding hands and reciting an Islamic prayer for protection from evil eyes.

Earlier, 33-year-old Sana also shared a video of a coffee date with her husband.

Sana started her career in the entertainment industry in 2005 with a low-budget film. She appeared in advertisements and worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films. She became famous after participating in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 6 where she became the second runner up.

Last year, she was in news for her relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis. However, the duo had an ugly breakup, where Sana opened up about how Melvin cheated on her while they were together.