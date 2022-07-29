Sanchi Stupa to Kanha National Park, 5 Places to Visit in Madhya Pradesh

If you are also planning to go on a blissful vacation, you should consider visiting Madhya Pradesh. While exploring the heart of India, you will experience Madhya Pradesh’s vibrant culture and the splendour of its heritage at various places.

Madhya Pradesh has something for everyone. Whether you are looking to live in the realm of nature or you are wishing to bask in the opulence of royal treatment, the state will charm you in surprising ways.

Madhya Pradesh is also famous for the majesty of its historical places and the enchanting beauty of its national parks. You can make your holiday memorable, by visiting these five tourist spots in Madhya Pradesh.



Kanha National Park

This National Park is famous for being the inspiration for Rudyard Kipling’s classic novel ‘The Jungle Book’. Kanha National Park is a delight for every nature lover as it is full of sal and bamboo forests, lakes, rivers and open grasslands. You can also get to see mesmerizing tigers at the Kanha National Park.

Gwalior

This historical city of Madhya Pradesh is known for its majestic forts. While in Gwalior, you can visit tourist spots like Gwalior Fort, Jai Vilas Palace Museum, and Gopachal Parvat.

Khajuraho Temples

The city of Khajuraho is known for its ancient heritage and enchanting temples. Due to its glorious heritage and culture, Khajuraho is one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Khajuraho should be a part of your travel bucket list.

Orchha

Orchha is a historic town situated on the banks of the Betwa River. This charming city is full of well-preserved palaces and temples which have a distinctive medieval charm. There are many tourist attractions in Orchha which include Orchha Fort, Raja Rani Mahal, Jahangir Mahal, Dauji Ki Kothi and Chaturbhuj Temple.

Sanchi Stupa

Sanchi Stupa is one of the oldest Buddhist monuments in India and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It was built by Emperor Ashoka in 262 BC after he adopted Buddhism and non-violence. The Great Stupa is believed to house the ashes of the Buddha. You can experience eternal peace by visiting Sanchi Stupa.

