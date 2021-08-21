Sandalwood Can Help You Reduce Stress And Headache

In today’s lifestyle, stress, headache, and fatigue are commonly observed in people which affects our mental health. To overcome these health problems, people either resort to medicines or take the help of home remedies. Sandalwood is an ayurvedic medicine that helps a person to relax and lead a stress-free life. You can use sandalwood in the form of powder or paste.

Sandalwood is a natural pain reliever and it provides quick relief from stress, fatigue, and headaches. According to Ayurveda experts, different types of sandalwood trees are found in different regions of India. Sandalwood trees found in Odisha are considered among the best.

Benefits of sandalwood paste:

Relief from headache: There is a cluster of nerves in the area between the eyebrows and head. Nerves soothe when sandalwood paste is applied to this area and provides relief from headache. Take sandalwood powder and add a little camphor to it. Now mix them by adding rose water. To get relief from headaches, apply this paste on your forehead.

Remove fatigue and stress: The natural aroma of sandalwood increases the production of serotonin hormone that makes you feel happy. Serotonin hormone reduces stress levels.

Removes acne: Sandalwood paste helps get rid of acne. The paste can also be used as a face pack for keeping skin healthy. It also helps in removing dark circles.

Healing of wounds: Sandalwood helps wounds heal faster. It also removes the dark colouration on skin caused by wounds.

(The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before opting for them at home)

