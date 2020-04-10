Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Sandra Bullock Donates 6,000 N95 Masks For LA Healthcare Workers

Sandra Bullock is the latest member from Hollywood fraternity to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) for the healthcare professionals.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sandra Bullock Donates 6,000 N95 Masks For LA Healthcare Workers
Sandra Bullock is the latest member from Hollywood fraternity to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) for the healthcare professionals.

Hollywood star Sandra Bullock has donated to 6,000 N95 masks for healthcare professionals battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The 55-year-old actor's boyfriend Bryan Randall shared a photo in which Bullock is standing behind a worker of Adventist White Memorial and Childrens Hospital Los Angeles on Thursday.

"Kids wanted to give masks. 6,000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA," Randall wrote in the caption.

"Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles... Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better. @masks.4.heros I'm not sure who that freak is in the background," he added.

Bullock is the latest member from Hollywood fraternity to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) for the healthcare professionals.

Recently, rappers Jay-Z and Meek Mill donated 100,000 surgical masks, through their organisation Reform Alliance.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,761

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    515

     

  • Total DEATHS

    206

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,158,565

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,622,049

    +18,397

  • Cured/Discharged

    366,292

     

  • Total DEATHS

    97,192

    +1,500
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres