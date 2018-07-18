GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sania Mirza's Take on Maternity Fashion Will Make You Want to Emulate Her Style

A look at Sania Mirza's take on maternity fashion.

Zoya Hussain | News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2018, 1:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sania Mirza's Take on Maternity Fashion Will Make You Want to Emulate Her Style
New Delhi: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza during GoActive launch in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Image: PTI)
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is currently on a maternity break, maybe away from the tennis court but she surely is leaving no stone unturned to shell out some maternity fashion goals. After announcing her pregnancy in the cutest way possible via social media, the world-class tennis player is now taking on the Internet with her chic maternity fashion sense.

Recently, Sania took to her Instagram account to post pictures of herself sporting some casual and comfortable outfits that are sure to make any would-be-mother want to emulate her style.

Take a look.

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on



A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on



A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on



A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on



A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on



A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on





A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on



A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on




A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on



Sania got married to former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik in pril, 2010.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery