Sanjana Sanghi Looks Radiant As She Boasts ‘All About Love’ In A White Satin Dress!

Actor Sanjana Sanghi has always managed to impress fans with her style game. The actress makes sure that her ensembles always look immaculate. Sanjana seemingly likes to experiment with her style, and she manages to carry Indian, as well as Western, ensembles beautifully.

It is also quite evident from her Instagram handle that she likes to play with colours and designs. The Dil Bechara actor does not leave any stone unturned to ensure that her style is top-notch.

She loves playing with accessories and is a big fan of statement earrings. Recently, during one of her latest photoshoots, Sanjana stepped up her fashion game and gave fans major fashion goals, yet again.

She has shared a streak of stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, the young actor looked like a sight to behold in a white satin dress.

To style it up, Sanjana wore a pair of statement diamond danglers from the jewellery brand, Vandals. The white satin dress also had some fur details on the sleeves. The dress, designed by the fashion brand Isabella, had a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. Sanjana wore a pair of brown heels to complement the bodycon satin dress.

In terms of her hair and makeup, Sanjana chose to keep it minimal. She tied her hair backwards in a side-parted hairdo with some loose strands left in the front. Makeup artist Pushkin Bhasin assisted her with some pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a hue of nude lipstick, which made her look even prettier.

Along with sharing the pictures on Instagram, she captioned the post writing, “It’s all about love, baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

In no time after she posted the pictures on Instagram, fans went gaga over them in the comment section of the post. While one user wrote, “So beautiful,” another commented, “Looking gorgeous.” Many users also flooded the comment section with red heart emojis.

