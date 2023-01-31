Sanjana Sanghi Stuns The Crowd In Green At Dubai Event

The Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi is the ultimate millennium fashionista, and her Instagram feed is the ideal place to find style ideas. She consistently gives her admirers valuable fashion cues to follow, whether it is through casual dress, ethnic wear, or looks from her sassy photoshoots. Recently, she was at the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

Sanjana Sanghi chose a jumpsuit from the shelves of Other Label. The actress looked stunning in a green jumpsuit with flexible features at the waist, long sleeves, a zip down the centre, and collars. The ankles of the jumpsuit also included pleat details. Sanjana completed her outfit for the day with matching green ear earrings from the Isharya jewellery collection and stilettos.

Sanjana left her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the cameras. The actress has a witty caption for her post as well. She wrote, “ Thought I knew a great host until Kendall Jenner threw an 818 Tequila rager at the stunning rooftop of the Atlantis The Royal. T’was a night for keeps.”

This is not all. Her Instagram feed is filled with fashion inspiration. Sanjana Sanghi recently posted some images of herself wearing a stunning silver gown, and it’s the ideal look for your upcoming cocktail party. The outfit was curated by designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Sanjana charmed her way out in a silver sequin dress. Sanjana looked gorgeous in the sleeveless gown with a closed neckline, transparent accents, and extensive sequin work. She captioned the post, “Hidden Mischief: 2023 what a treat wearing what felt like a silver glove by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.”

Meanwhile, after a rigorous schedule, Sanjana Sanghi finished filming the untitled project alongside Pankaj Tripathi, and Parvathy Thiruvothu. The actress was busy filming for Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury in Kolkata while everyone else in the industry was enjoying the New Year. Apart from that, Sanjana will also be seen in ‘Dhak Dhak’ opposite Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

