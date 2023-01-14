Sanjana Sanghi's Silver Sequined Gown Is Perfect For A Cocktail Party; PICS

Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi is a true fashionista and her Instagram timeline is just the right source of fashion inspiration. Whether it be through casual attire, ethnic wear, or looks from her vacation diaries, she continuously offers important fashion cues for her fans to follow. Sanjana Sanghi’s social media is filled with her exquisite fashion sense and we bet it’s enough to make netizens admire her charm.

Recently, Sanjana Sanghi shared a new set of pictures in a dazzling silver gown and it is just the right outfit you need for the next cocktail party. Sanjana chose a silver sequined gown from the racks of designers’ Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. She captioned the post, “Hidden Mischief : 2023 what a treat wearing what felt like a silver glove by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.” Sanjana looked stunning in the sleeveless dress with a closed neckline, translucent embellishments, and sequin work all over. The bodycon dress nicely accentuated her curves.

Sanjana Sanghi posed for the camera with her hair open in straight locks with a side part and dangling silver earrings. She went for a natural makeup look, a nude lipstick hue with contoured cheekbones, long, mascara-coated eyelashes, and silver eyeshadow. Her look was styled by fashion designer Meera Godbole.

A couple of days back, Sanjana Sanghi posted several photos from another photoshoot. She perfectly sported the ruffled look. Sanjana was dressed in an outfit by the fashion label Mannat Gupta.

She wore a black netted dress featuring a halter neck with frills, long sleeves, a belted waist, a high-low hemline, and a floor-length ruffled trail. It also has a raw-edged net. Her three-piece dress, which features a ruched bodice, a gathered skirt, and a gathered trail, can be worn as a bridal party or cocktail ensemble.

Here, Sanjana Sanghi donned an elegant traditional look. She selected a lovely violet kurta set with embroidery. The outfit was a kurta and palazzo combo that came from the Sureena Chowdhri clothing line and was embellished with zari, bead, and Sitara threadwork. A softly scalloped and intricately embroidered organza drape contrasts with the plunging Mughal neckline. The actress accessorized it with a statement dangler. With blushed cheeks, glossy lips, and mascara-coated eyelashes, she completed her look.

Which one is your favourite?

