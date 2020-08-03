Take the pledge to vote

Sanjay Dutt Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With His Sisters Priya Dutt, Namrata Kumar

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sanjay Dutt took to social media to share a heartwarming boomerang with his younger sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Kumar.

News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share a heartwarming boomerang with his younger sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Kumar.

Dutt captioned it, "Although younger to me, you two have always been my biggest support system, motivating me and being there for me throughout my life. I love you both so much. Happy Raksha Bandhan❤️"

Although younger to me, you two have always been my biggest support system, motivating me and being there for me throughout my life. I love you both so much. Happy Raksha Bandhan❤️ @priyadutt @namrata62

Sanjay Dutt recently celebrated his 61st birthday and as a gift, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled the actor's first look from the movie. Sanjay's character is named Adheera and he plays the antagonist to lead star Yash's Rocky in the upcoming action-drama venture. Dutt shared his first look on Instagram saying, "It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you @prashanthneel, @karthik_krg, @thenameisyash, @vkiragandur, #Deepak, #Lithika, #Pradeep & the entire team of KGF. Special thanks to all my fans who have always showered me with their love and support!#KGFChapter2 #AdheeraFirstLook"

It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you @prashanthneel, @karthik_krg, @thenameisyash, @vkiragandur, #Deepak, #Lithika, #Pradeep & the entire team of KGF. Special thanks to all my fans who have always showered me with their love and support! #KGFChapter2 #AdheeraFirstLook

KGF: Chapter 2 release date is yet to be announced. The film releases in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

