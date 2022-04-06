Sanjay Dutt's Gym Picture Earns him his Old Friend Suniel Shetty's Admiration

Sanjay Dutt has been known for his tough body and now the actor has been working out for his upcoming and one of them being the much-awaited ‘KGF 2’ on which he is riding high with the promotions.

Recently Sanjay Dutt took to his social media and shared a still from his gym workout that talks a lot about his unleashed dedication to bodybuilding. He pens down a motivational caption saying -

“I will win, not immediately but definitely. #duttstheway"

Sanjay Dutt’s close friend actor Suniel Shetty added an empowering comment on the picture saying -

“More Power to you DUTT"

The recently released trailer of ‘KGF 2’ has showcased Sanjay Dutt as antagonist ‘Ádheera’ and the audience is eagerly waiting for the same.

Besides KGF 2 which is all set take over on 14th April, 2022, Sanjay Dutt has ‘Ghudchadhi’ to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Toolsidas Junior’ in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.