Sanjeeda Shaikh in Black and White Outfit Sets Netizens' Hearts Racing

Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh's latest photo in a black and white outfit has caught attention of many, including actor Meherzan Mazda's.

The Baghban actress has posted her photo with a black heart emoji on Instagram and comments section is full of hearts. "Nisha Aur Uske Cousins" actor Meherzana also commented: "Ufff".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) on Jan 29, 2020 at 1:00am PST

Meanwhile, she is in news as her marriage has reportedly hit a rough patch. "Sanjeeda and Aamir (Ali) are not staying together since sometime. They are having issues," a source had told spotboye.com earlier this month.

The two actors had tied the knot in 2012.

The former Kya Dill Mein Hai co-stars have also appeared in music videos together.

