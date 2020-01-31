Take the pledge to vote

Sanjeeda Shaikh in Black and White Outfit Sets Netizens' Hearts Racing

Sanjeeda's latest photo in black and white outfit has caught attention of actor Meherzan Mazda.

IANS

January 31, 2020
Sanjeeda Shaikh in Black and White Outfit Sets Netizens' Hearts Racing
Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh's latest photo in a black and white outfit has caught attention of many, including actor Meherzan Mazda's.

The Baghban actress has posted her photo with a black heart emoji on Instagram and comments section is full of hearts. "Nisha Aur Uske Cousins" actor Meherzana also commented: "Ufff".

Meanwhile, she is in news as her marriage has reportedly hit a rough patch. "Sanjeeda and Aamir (Ali) are not staying together since sometime. They are having issues," a source had told spotboye.com earlier this month.

The two actors had tied the knot in 2012.

The former Kya Dill Mein Hai co-stars have also appeared in music videos together.

