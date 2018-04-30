English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Sanju' Team Has Done Fantastic Job, Says Vidyut
Vidyut interacted with the media on Saturday at a fashion event for FBB fashion hub.
Image: Instagram/mevidyutjammwal
Actor Vidyut Jammwal has praised Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Sanju", saying people who have worked on the forthcoming film have done a fantastic job.
Reacting to the newly-released teaser of "Sanju", based on the life actor Sanjay Dutt, Vidyut said: "I really like it and people who have worked on that film have done a fantastic job."
Vidyut interacted with the media on Saturday at a fashion event where he walked the ramp with actress Esha Gupta for FBB fashion hub.
Sharing details of his upcoming films, Vidyut said: "I have just finished shooting of ‘Junglee' which will release soon. As of now, I am shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar's untitled movie and after that I will shoot for ‘Commando 3'. In that, we have promised that we will wear outfits designed by FBB's ‘Lyrca'."
On endorsing brands, he said: "Brands that have approached me till now are authentic. They are amazing brands so they don't come to me when they are not good enough. Therefore, I don't think too much because normally right people come to me."
