‘Sanju' Team Has Done Fantastic Job, Says Vidyut

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has praised Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Sanju", saying people who have worked on the forthcoming film have done a fantastic job.Reacting to the newly-released teaser of "Sanju", based on the life actor Sanjay Dutt, Vidyut said: "I really like it and people who have worked on that film have done a fantastic job."Vidyut interacted with the media on Saturday at a fashion event where he walked the ramp with actress Esha Gupta for FBB fashion hub.Sharing details of his upcoming films, Vidyut said: "I have just finished shooting of ‘Junglee' which will release soon. As of now, I am shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar's untitled movie and after that I will shoot for ‘Commando 3'. In that, we have promised that we will wear outfits designed by FBB's ‘Lyrca'."On endorsing brands, he said: "Brands that have approached me till now are authentic. They are amazing brands so they don't come to me when they are not good enough. Therefore, I don't think too much because normally right people come to me."