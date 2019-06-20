Sankashti Chaturthi 2019: Date, Time and Puja Vidhi of Ganesh Chaturthi

Each lunar month of the Hindu calendar has two Chaturthi Tithis. While the one that falls after Purnimasi or full moon during Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi or Sankathara Chaturthi, whereas the one that falls after Amavasya or new moon day during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. There are 12 Sankashti Chaturthi fasts in the year, which are mostly observed in Western and Southern India especially in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

June 20 is being celebrated as Sankashti Chaturthi is southern and western part of India. Celebrated in order to worship Lord Ganesha, this tithi, known as Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi, falls on the full moon day of Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar.

Ganesha Chaturthi 2019: Date and Time

The Sankashti Chaturthi or the Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated on June 20, which is a Purnima or full moon day in the Ashadha month. This Ganesh Chaturthi shubh muhurat or auspicious timings begins from 5:08 PM on June 20 and lasts till 7:08 PM on June 21.

Ganesha Chaturthi 2019: Puja Vidhi

On Sankashti Chaturthi or Ganesha Chaturthi, the devotees observe strict fast. They observe the fast throughout the day, and break the fast at night after having darshan/auspicious sight of the moon preceded by prayers to Ganesha. It is believed that observing this fast reduces problems in one’s life as Lord Ganesha symbolizes the removal of all obstacles and he is supreme lord of intelligence. Before moonlight the Ganapati Atharvasheersha is recited to appease and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.